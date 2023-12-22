x
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Madras High Court slaps fine on Mansoor Ali Khan

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been in news for several wrong reasons. After making unusual and derogatory comments on actress Trisha, he supported himself after a formal apology. He even filed a defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu in the Madras High Court. The Madras High Court slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh against Mansoor Ali Khan. The court said that the fine has to be paid to Adyar Cancer Institute.

Mansoor Ali Khan sought the intervention of the court and after the investigation, Mansoor Ali Khan has been asked to pay a fine. Mansoor Ali Khan said that he should have had bedroom scenes with Trisha in Leo and the actress condemned his statement. He also said that he has done several rape scenes in the past and it is not a new practise for him. Several film actors and celebrities came out to support Trisha in the issue after which Mansoor Ali Khan approached the High Court.

