Madras High Court slaps fine on Mansoor Ali Khan

Spread the love

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been in news for several wrong reasons. After making unusual and derogatory comments on actress Trisha, he supported himself after a formal apology. He even filed a defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu in the Madras High Court. The Madras High Court slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh against Mansoor Ali Khan. The court said that the fine has to be paid to Adyar Cancer Institute.

Mansoor Ali Khan sought the intervention of the court and after the investigation, Mansoor Ali Khan has been asked to pay a fine. Mansoor Ali Khan said that he should have had bedroom scenes with Trisha in Leo and the actress condemned his statement. He also said that he has done several rape scenes in the past and it is not a new practise for him. Several film actors and celebrities came out to support Trisha in the issue after which Mansoor Ali Khan approached the High Court.