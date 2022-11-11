Lokesh to start his padayatra on January 27

Former minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh would be launching his padayatra from January 27, 2023, according to the sources in the party. He would start his marathon walk from the Kuppam town, which is now held by his father and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP sources say that the party had finally cleared the programme and had instructed the party top leaders to coordinate. The padayatra has been on the cards for the past one year, with the TDP giving leaks to the media about it to test the pulse of the people.

Lokesh has been moving closely to the masses particularly in the last one year, with the party launching the Badude Badudu programme to highlight the price rise in the YSR Congress-led government. He is addressing the media, interacting with the people better than in the past.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu wanted to launch the padayatra but due to his age, the mantle fell on Lokesh.

Chandrababu Naidu is now currently busy making arrangements within the party for the padayatra, including logistics. He is keeping senior leaders by the side of Lokesh to ensure that the things are kept in place.

Media coordination and security are the two major points where Chandrababu Naidu is more concerned about Lokesh. The party is deploying a couple of teams even from among the NRIs to coordinate with Lokesh and the party.

According to the available information, Lokesh would be on his padayatra for one year and is said to be concluding it in Itchapuram town of Srikakulam district.