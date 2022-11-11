AP high court asks govt to hold grama sabhas in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh high court had on Friday asked the state government to hold grama sabhas in the 17 villages of Amaravati on house sites for outsiders.

The state government had amended the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act 2014, giving a porting of the capital lands for the housing of the poor from other villages.

However, the farmers of the 29 villages, who have given their lands for the APCRDA have challenged this decision and filed a petition in the court.

On Friday, after hearing both sides, the court directed the APCRDA to hold grama sabhas in the villages, take their views in the next two days.

The court asked the APCRDA to submit the minutes of the grama sabhas to the court for further proceedings.

The farmers of these villages have been opposing allocation of lands in these villages for outsiders, without developing a capital city here. The farmers are also opposing the three capitals issue and have been fighting on the issue for the past two years.

Now, when the government proposed to give house sites to the poor from other villages, the locals have opposed it, stating that it would lead to social imbalance. The state government had amended the APCRDA rules and accordingly allocated the house sites for the poor.

This time too, those who have opposed the move in the past have filed petitions in the high court challenging the decision.

Accordingly, the court had directed the State government, particularly the APCRDA to hold grama sabhas in all the villages, take their views and submit the same to the court.