NTR rocks in a stylish look for an ad shoot

NTR was last seen as Komaram Bheem in director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was released in March this year, and turned out to be a massive success. The film is currently generating a lot of Oscar buzz, and the actor is currently in transformation for NTR 30 with Koratala Siva.

The actor shared a slick and stylish photo on social media today. NTR is seen wearing blue jeans shirt, and stylish goggles. His rugged beard and straightened hair style have caused quite a stir on social media. According to reports, he is currently looking for a brand endorsement in RFC.

His pan-India popularity is undoubtedly garnering the interest of major brands. The actor is clearly the most desired face for various major brands, with NTR being the most popular national face.

Coming on the work front, the actor will be working with Koratala Siva. Now the project pre production is underway. The shoot will begin soon.