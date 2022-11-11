Vijayasai be removed from Ethics panel, demands Aanam

The Delhi liquor scam thoroughly exposed the role of the YSRCP leaders, said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman, Aanam Venkata Ramana Reddy, here on Friday.

Talking to media persons, Ramana Reddy asked whether Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, deny that he has no connections with the Trident Chemphar and the Avantika Constructions, whose role is thoroughly exposed in this liquor scam. Is it not a fact that the Avantika Constructions got sand contracts in Andhra Pradesh, he asked.

Ramana Reddy said that the Trident Chemphar, owned by the brother of the son-in-law of YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, and the role of this company is thoroughly exposed in the liquor scam. Since the close relation of Vijayasai is deeply involved in the liquor scam, he has no right to continue in the Ethics Committee and should be removed from the panel immediately, the TDP leader said.

Ramana Reddy said that the Adan Distilleries, which does not have the capacity to produce even a single liquor bottle, has got contracts worth about Rs 2,400 cr in the past three years. How is it possible without the blessings of Jagan, he asked.

The directors of Adan Distilleries, Kasichayanula Srinivas and Muppidi Anirudh Reddy are close associates of Vijayasai Reddy, he added. This liquor company does not pay the GST and they do not pay even the bills properly, he said and stated that the whole liquor scam began from this Adan Distilleries.

The Jagan family has close relations with the family members who owned Aurobindo pharma, Ramana Reddy noted. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate filed cases against the Aurobindo Pharma for illegal transactions, he said adding that almost all those who are involved in the Delhi liquor scam are from Andhra Pradesh.

The Ethics Committee should have members who have moral and ethical values but how Vijayasai Reddy, who is facing 14 cases, including some CBI and ED cases, can continue in the panel, he asked and demanded that he be removed from the committee forthwith. Vijajayasai does not have any relations with his family members except he has relations with money, he observed.