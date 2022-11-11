Jagan commissions ITC spices unit in Palnadu

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy affirmed that farmers would immensely benefit from the Global Spices Processing unit established by ITC at Vankayalapadu village of Palnadu district on Friday.

Unveiling the plaque of the Rs. 200 crore plant, the Chief Minister said that it would become the largest spices processing unit in Asia when its second phase is completed in the next 15 months.

The plant, with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, will provide the facilities of cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, destemming and packing of 15 varieties of spices including chillies. He said the plant will provide employment to 1500 persons directly and indirectly and benefit over 14,000 farmers.

Reiterating that AP has been first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country for the last three years, he said the commissioning of the spices processing unit in just 24 months reflects the commitment of the YSRCP Government for the industrial growth of the state.

Assuring full support to the ITC, he assured the company Chairman Sanjeev Puri that the government is just a phone call away in swiftly attending to its problems. The Chief Minister explained the government’s decision to establish 10, 668 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state that has brought revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Pointing out that the government wanted to establish food processing units in all 26 districts with an estimated cost of Rs. 3450 crores, he said foundation stones will be laid for the construction of 10 such units in the next two months with a cost of Rs. 1250 crore in the first phase. When all 26 units are completed, it would be a boon to the farming community besides providing employment to 33,000 persons.