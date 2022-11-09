Lokesh visits Ippatam, meets house owners

Former minister and TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday visited the Ippatam village of Tadepalli mandal and interacted with the house owners whose compound walls and sheds were demolished by the state government for the road widening.

The TDP general secretary visited the demolished portions of the houses and enquired about the damage caused to the house owners. The residents complained to the former minister about the government’s proposal to widen the road in the village, while the approach road is too narrow.

Some of the villagers have also complained to the TDP general secretary that the government demolished the houses with vengeance against them as they have given their lands to the Jana Sena for its formation day in March.

The villagers have also complained to the former minister that those who conducted surveys in the village were different and those who demolished the houses were different. They also told the TDP general secretary that the government and the officials have betrayed the people by pulling down the sheds and compound walls by force.

The villagers also complained to Lokesh that they have filed a petition in the high court against the road widening proposal. Though the case is pending in the court, the government destroyed the houses by ignoring the case pending in the court.

A couple of days ago, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had also visited the village and extended support to the villagers. He cautioned the state government against vendetta politics and said that the people would pull down this government.

The Jana Sena chief had also announced Rs 1 lakh each to the house owners whose houses were demolished by the government officials. The TDP and the Left parties have also condemned the demolition of the houses.