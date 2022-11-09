Jagan’s style of functioning is really disgusting, says TDP MLA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, on Wednesday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is doing all kinds of favours to his own community and his style of functioning is really disgusting.

Talking to media persons, Butchaiah Chowdary said Home Minister, Taneti Vanitha, in a written reply to question no 12637, herself admitted on the floor of the Assembly on March 10, 2022 that former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, did not do any injustice to any particular community in giving promotions to police officers as DSPs. Thus, the allegations made against Chandrababu are totally baseless and this was proved on the floor of the House itself, he said.

Jagan should immediately step down as the Chief Minister taking moral responsibility for this, Chowdary stated. The Jagan government is suppressing the downtrodden sections of society and the recent promotions as DSPs proved this beyond doubt, he added.

Of the 53 DSPs who were given postings, 25 percent of them belong to a particular community and the officers posted in North Andhra belong to the same community, he pointed out. There is no single officer belonging to Kapu community while no officer belonging to either Backward Classes community or to the Scheduled Castes was posted in any urban area, he added.

Maintaining that a DSP-level officer holds very key position in the police department, Butchaiah Chowdary said that Y Harnath Reddy, who is posted as Tekkali DSP, is facing several charges and he was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The same DSP amassed huge wealth and properties in Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Bengaluru, he said, adding that he was given the plum post as he helped the ruling party in the last elections.