Lokesh warns of stringent action against all officials for violating law

Asking the officials as to why they want to enrol themselves into the red book, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday made it clear that severe action will be taken against all those who are blatantly violating the law now.

The officials should lead ethical lives, Lokesh said while addressing a huge public gathering at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Thursday as part of his ongoing ‘Sankharavam’ programme. “I have immense faith in the Constitution drafted by the great Dr BR Ambedkar while Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, reposes confidence in the Raja Reddy statute. While I move among the public freely, Jagan moves behind the curtains,” Lokesh remarked amid thundering response from the public.

Terming Jagan as a 420 as 28 cases under Section 420 CrPC are pending against him, Mr Lokesh said that the chief advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, always gives useless advice to the Government. Till now Sajjala has made a whopping Rs 150 cr in the shape of his salaries, he added.

None other than Sajjala, who is the chief advisor to the Chief Minister, is resorting to fake voting as he has been enrolled as a voter in Mangalagiri and Ponnur, Lokesh pointed out. “When the YSRCP won the Tirupati by poll with all duplicate votes, I have made it clear then itself that stringent action will be taken against those officials who resort to enrolling fake votes. It has now come true as the Election Commission has suspended an IAS officer, one DSP and a sub-inspector and action against more officials soon,” Lokesh said.

Stating that the Ministers in the State Cabinet are not aware of their own portfolios, Lokesh, referring to the poor condition of roads in rural areas, commented in a sarcastic way that Jagan has the credit of setting up one swimming pool in every village in the State. “If it rains the villagers in the whole State do not walk on the roads but swim,” he remarked.

Making a mockery of the boards displayed in various parts of the State that ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ (we repose faith in you Jagan), the TDP general secretary asked how Jagan, who has cheated his own sister and mother, can be expected to do justice to others. When the Paytm batch of the YSRCP are using highly objectionable language against his own sister, Jagan never bothered to respond, Lokesh said.

The Chief Minister gives Rs 10 to everyone from one hand and takes back Rs 100 from the other, he said and pointed out that the steep hike in power charges, RTC fare and liquor rates clearly prove this beyond doubt. “After noticing the problems being faced by all sections of people, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, have announced the Super-Six,” Lokesh said.

Reaffirming that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will take the responsibility of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth, Lokesh said that the teacher posts will be filled through the DSC every year. Stating that the GO-3 will be revived to provide jobs to the Girijans, Lokesh said that Rs 3,000 each will be paid per month to all those unemployed youth till they get jobs.

Asserting that free bus travel facility will be provided for women, Lokesh listed out all the welfare schemes that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government is planning to implement. Senior YSRCP leaders, Botsa Satyanarayana, a Minister, MP, Vijayasai Reddy, and the other senior leader, YV Subba Reddy, are illegally occupying the lands on a massive scale in North Andhra, Lokesh said.

Observing that Jagan has not completed any works like Ramabhadrapuram-Peddagedda project, Salur bypass road and all other projects, he said that once the TDP-Jana Sena is into power all the pending projects will be completed. Listing out all the developmental works that were executed in the area during the TDP regime, Mr Lokesh said that the local YSRCP leaders are simply looting the area.

“I am assuring you all that if you support the candidates to be fielded by the TDP-Jana Sena combine in the upcoming polls, we will show you what development is. I will personally take the responsibility to construct the roads in this region and also construct a ring road to Vizianagaram,” Lokesh noted.

Making it clear that the TDP will take the responsibility of coming to the rescue of those who are dire straits, Lokesh called upon the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to visit every doorstep to explain to the people on Super-Six. The TDP national general secretary also dared Mr Jagan to come for an open debate on his corruption and on the credibility of the TDP.