Lyca Productions writes to Telugu Film Chamber

The issue between Lyca Productions and Shankar over Indian 2 row is getting murkier every single day. After the Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court, Shankar replied with a strong counter-petition. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 4th. Before this, Lyca Productions wrote to the Telugu Film Chamber asking them to stall the next project of Shankar. The production house urged the Telugu Film Chamber to restrict Shankar about his next Telugu film with Ram Charan asking the body to intervene in the issue.

Lyca Productions also wrote to the Bollywood Film Chamber about the same after Shankar announced a film with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Shankar announced a pan-Indian film with Ram Charan that will be produced by Dil Raju. The project is expected to roll later this year. Shankar also announced the remake of Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Pen Studios are the producers.