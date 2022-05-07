Advertisement

The last single ‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ from Sarkaru Vaari Paata is out and it is a perfect mass number. Mahesh Babu is in mass mode and his electrifying dance moves and Keerthy Suresh’s glamorous looks are the highlights of the song. Thaman composes an energetic number and Ma Ma Mahesha is an instant hit. Mahesh also reharsed enough before he commenced shooting for the song. The costumes are matching and colorful.

Several massive sets are erected for the song which was canned in six days. After Mind Block from Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ma Ma Mahesha is an instant chartbuster and mass number for Mahesh Babu. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and the film is hitting the screens on Friday. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Samuthirakani is the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.