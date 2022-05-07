Siddhu Jonnalagadda changes his Plans

Siddhu Jonnalagadda tasted a huge success with DJ Tillu. He carried the entire film on his shoulders and his performance is widely lauded. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also worked on the script of the film and the scriptwork of the sequel is happening for now. The youngster signed the remake of Kappela and commenced the shoot for the film. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has a role with negative shades in this remake. After the super success of DJ Tillu, the actor changed his plans.

He walked out of the remake after he informed the same for the makers. The hunt for the other lead actor is currently on. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is extra cautious and is not in a hurry. He will work on the script of the sequel for DJ Tillu and the project will be announced soon. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce the sequel for DJ Tillu.