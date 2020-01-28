MAA Controversy reaches new Heights

Like never before, the members of Movie Artist Association (MAA) divided into teams and alleged each other which created huge noise. The Founder President Megastar Chiranjeevi during the dairy launch requested everyone to sit together and solve the issues. Rajasekhar created a ruckus during the event and the consequences made him submit his resignation. It has been a month since the dairy got launched but the dairies were not distributed across the members.

No committee member has been spotted at the MAA office this month and not a single meeting took place after the incident. The office has been left vacant for the past one month. Naresh and Rajasekhar alleged each other and this took the controversy to new heights. Not a single member is ready to sit and resolve the issues. Despite of senior actors like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and Krishnam Raju trying hard, there was no possible solution found to date. For the first time, such an atmosphere surrounded MAA. We have to wait to see where this ends.