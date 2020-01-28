Sharwanand keeps his Promise

Young actor Sharwanand keeps his heart for every project but his recent movies Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Ranarangam ended up as duds. The actor worked hard for Padi Padi Leche Manasu and the film ended up as a debacle. The film’s producer Sudhakar Cherukuri lost a huge amount of money in the film. Sharwanand promised to do one more project for the young producer. The actor is said to have kept his promise now.

Sharwanand has been extremely impressed with a script narrated by Kishore Tirumala and signed the film recently. Sudhakar Cherukuri will bankroll this project on SLV Cinemas banner. The regular shoot commences later this year once Sharwanand wraps up his current commitments. Sharwanand also signed Maha Samudram in the direction of Ajay Bhupathi recently. The actor is expected to shoot for both these projects simultaneously.