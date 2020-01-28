Anushka’s Nishabdham pushed to Summer

Talented actress Anushka is returning back to Telugu cinema after a gap of two years with Nishabdham. The film is said to be an action thriller that is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. Due to the delay in the post-production work, the film’s release has been pushed from January 31st to February 20th. The latest update coming from the movie unit says that the film will now release in summer.

The makers are in plans to release Nishabdham on April 2nd and an official announcement about the same will be made soon. R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Subbaraju will be seen in other crucial roles. Nishabdham has a huge dose of VFX work and there are several corrections being done for the final copy. People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation bankrolled Nishabdham which is made on a huge budget and is made in multiple languages.