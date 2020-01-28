MAA Update: Jeevitha’s letter to the Disciplinary Committee

We have revealed that the office of Movie Artistes Association (MAA) was locked from the past one month after the dairy launch event took place early this month. We have an update on this after Jeevitha Rajasekhar penned a letter to the Disciplinary Committee against MAA President Naresh. Along with the signatures of 15 Executive Committee members, Jeevitha submitted a letter with nine pages to take action against Naresh.

The office reopened today and Jeevitha, Raja Ravindra have been spotted in the office this afternoon. Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Hema, Jayalakshmi, Ali, D Ravi, Raja Ravindra, Uttej, Benarjee, Suresh, Edida Sriram, Tanish and Anitha Chowdary signed the letter before it was submitted to the Disciplinary Committee.