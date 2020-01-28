KK comment on AP Council abolition

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Kesava Rao has dismissed AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s comments on the Legislative Council as utter nonsense. KK said that the overall Council maintenance would be a very nominal percentage of the actual costs of the total legislature expenditure.

Considering the larger interests of crores of population, the financial spendings on the Elders House should not be treated as a burden. KK said that the role of the Upper House in a state legislature is equally important to safeguard the overall interests of the democratic foundations.

KK’s views stirred a debate as he served as an MLC for a long time. Moreover, the TRS boss and CM KCR is very close to Jaganmohan Reddy. Even in TRS party internal affairs, KK is known for voicing his opinions openly. As of now, KK is a member of the Rajya Sabha which is similar to Council in a state. Interestingly, KK represents Andhra Pradesh in Rajya Sabha.