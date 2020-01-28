Jana Sena and BJP tie up for local body polls

The Coordination Committee of the BJP and Jana Sena met in Vijayawada and decided to contest the coming local body elections jointly. The two parties will be setting up the local level coordination committees for maximum impact of their alliance in the field level.

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari were among those present at today’s coordination meeting. Later, they announced their parties’ tie-up for the local body polls. They have not given any indications of future possibilities of taking TDP as their ally.

Both Jana Sena and BJP hit back at the comments that they are trying to take political advantage out of the AP Council abolition crisis. The two parties accused the YCP and TDP of causing distress to the Amaravati Capital City farmers. They avoided comment on Council crisis but decided to go and express solidarity to the protesting farmers in Amaravati villages.