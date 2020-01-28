TDP postpones “Save Amaravati” rally in Tenali!

The TDP was forced to postpone “Save Amaravathi” rally in Tenali scheduled on Jan 29 to February 4 since prohibitory orders are in place in Tenali following a recent clash between YSRCP and TDP activists leading to torching of a dharna camp in the town.

The police asked the TDP to put off its proposed public meeting in view of prohibitory orders in place in the town.

YSRCP MLA of Tenali Annabattuni Siva Kumar asked YSRCP leaders and activists to be prepared to block the plans of Chandrababu Naidu to hold meeting in the town and vowed to not to allow him enter the outskirts of Tenali.

However, he sought to know how can the TDP hold meeting at a time when prohibitory orders are in force, he questioned.

The TDP under the garb of the JAC is trying revive the moribund party, he alleged and noted that the YSRCP would not remain a mute spectator if the TDP provokes the people burning effigies of the CM.

“The YSRCP activists are no Lord Budhdha or Mahatma Gandhi to become a mere witness to burning of effigies of Jaganmohan Reddy”, he said.

The histrionics of the TDP would not be able to revive the party, he predicted.

The MLA alleged that it was the TDP activists who set fire to the dharna camp to sling mud on the YSRCP.