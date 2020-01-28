Exclusive: Three back to back Mega Projects for Trivikram

Trivikram scored an earth-shattering hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and the film is the biggest hit in his career. His immediate next would feature NTR in the lead role and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. Trivikram had a series of meetings about his upcoming projects and Telugu360 exclusively learned that Trivikram signed back to back Mega projects. He would direct Ram Charan after NTR’s film that will roll next year. Haarika and Hassine Creations along with Pawan Kalyan Creative Works will produce this project.

Soon after this, Trivikram will direct Megastar Chiranjeevi. The project will be produced by Konidela Production Company and Haarika and Hassine Creations. Trivikram recently met Chiranjeevi and had an hour-long discussion with him after which the projects are on. Trivikram and Allu Arjun decided to work together once again and this project will happen after two Mega projects. Trivikram will spend three complete years in Mega camp as per the latest update. The biggest challenge for Trivikram is to pen interesting scripts for these Mega heroes to live up the expectations.