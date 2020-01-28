Aswathama Movie USA Theaters List

Naga Shaurya super confident on Aswathama
State
Address
Theater Name
Circuit
AL70 The Bridge Street, Huntsville AL 35806Cinemark Monaco and XD Cinemark
AR2200 Bellview, Rogers, AR 72758MALCO PINNACLE HILLS CINEMAMalco
AZ3420 East Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032HARKINS NORTH VALLEY 16Harkins
AZ5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282HARKINS ARIZONA MILLS AND IMAXHarkins
AZ5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson, AZ 85706HARKINS TUCSON SPECTRUM 18Harkins
AZ3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226HARKINS CHANDLER FASHION 20Harkins
AZ509 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281HARKINS VALLEY ARTHarkins
AZ770 North Kolb, Tucson AZ 85710Century Gateway 12 Cinemark
CA1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, CA 92867Orange Stadium Promenade 25Cinemark
CA6081 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045Cinemark 18 and XDCinemark
CA600 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA 90703HARKINS CERRITOS 16Harkins
CA3070 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, CA 91709HARKINS CHINO HILLS 18Harkins
CA27481 San Bernardino Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374HARKINS MOUNTAIN GROVEHarkins
CA10733 Westview Parkway, San Diego, CA 92126Regal Edwards Mira Mesa 4DX, IMAXRegal
CA261 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630Folsom 14Cinemark
CA32100 Union Landing, Union City, CA 94587Union City 25 + XDCinemark
CA1010 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas CA 95035Century 20 Great Mall and XDCinemark
CA200 Serra Way #37, Milpitas, CA 95035Serra TheatresIndependent
CA39160 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538CineloungeIndependent
CA1433 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126Towne 3 CinemasIndependent
CO8300 E. Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80238HARKINS NORTHFIELD 18Harkins
CT99 Redstone Rd, Manchester, CT 06040Buckland Hills 18 IMAXCinemark
CT1201 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460Cinemark Connecticut Post 14 + IMAX Cinemark
CT920 Wolcott St, Waterbury, CT 06705Apple Cinemas Waterbury 10 Apple Cinemas
DE1200 Christiana Mall, Newark DE 19702Cinemark Christiana and XD Cinemark
FL11778 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618Villagio Cinemas Independent
FL4535 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32216Cinemark Tinseltown and XD Cinemark
FL15601 Sheridan Street, Davie, FL 33331Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD Cinemark
FL5150 International Drive, Orlando FL 32819Cinemark Orlando and XD Cinemark
GA10743 Alpharetta Hwy Roswell, GA 30076Digimax TheatresIndependent
GA9700 Medlock Bridge Road Ste 170, Johns Creek, GA 30097REGAL MEDLOCK CROSSING STADIUM 18Regal
GA5920 Roswell Rd Unit C-103, Sandy Springs, GA 30328The Springs Cinema & Taphouse Independent
IA200 NE Westgate Dr., Waukee, IA 50263Palms Theatres & IMAX Independent
IL21600 W. Field Parkway, Deer Park IL 60010Century 16 Deer Park Cinemark
IL6500 Rte 53, Woodridge, IL 60517Cinemark 16 + IMAXCinemark
IL9180 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714MovieMax CinemasIndependent
IL1124 Edgewater Drive N., Pekin, IL 61554NEW VISION SHOWPLACE 14 PEKINNew Vision
IL1111 Wylie Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAXMarcus
IN3898 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 46254Georgetown 14 Cinemas Independent
IN1848 E Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227Cinemark Movies 8Cinemark
KS8601 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223B&B Theatres Overland Park 16 Independent
MA168 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge, MA 02138Apple CinemasApple Cinemas
MA591 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01752REGAL SOLOMON POND STADIUM 15Regal
MD7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076Egyptian 24 + XDCinemark
MD629 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Gaithersburg Cinepolis
MI44425 West 12 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48377EMAGINE NOVIEmagine
MI200 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills, MI 48307EMAGINE ROCHESTER HILLSEmagine
MN3400 Vicksburg Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55447Mann Plymouth Grand 15Mann
MN13692 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN 55374EMAGINE ROGERS THEATREEmagine
MN20653 Keokuk Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044EMAGINE LAKEVILLEEmagine
MO450 THF Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63005Marcus Wehrenberg Chesterfield Galaxy 14 Marcus
MO1830 S. First Capitol Dr., Saint Charles, MO 63303Marcus Wehrenberg St. Charles Stadium 18 Marcus
NC1140 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC 27519Frank Theatres Cine BowlFrank Theatres
NC4840 Grove Barton Road, Raleigh, NC 27613Cinemark Raleigh Grande Cinemark
NC9110 Kings Parade Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273Ayrsley Grand Cinemas ITBS
NC9508 Northeast Court, Matthews, NC 28105Cinemark Movies 10Cinemark
NC1305 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408RED CINEMASIndependent
NE304 N 174TH ST,  Omaha, NE 68118Village Pointe Cinemas 16Marcus
NH15 Mall Road, Salem NH 03079Cinemark Rockingham Park and XDCinemark
NJ2399 Route 1 South, North Brunswick, NJ 08902REGAL COMMERCE CENTER STADIUMRegal
NJ1000 Corporate Court, South Plainfield, NJ 07080REGAL HADLEY THEATRE STADIUMRegal
NJ1655 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820-2822BIG Cinemas Movie City 8Independent
NJ3165 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054CINÉPOLIS PARSIPPANYCinepolis
NV3680 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169Galaxy Boulevard MallGalaxy
NY2291 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624Cinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAXCinemark
NY20 Michael Avenue, Farmingdale, NY 11735Regal UA Farmingdale & IMAXRegal
NY115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, NY 11021Great Neck Cinemas at The Squire Independent
OH200 Hutchinson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235Marcus Crosswoods CinemaMarcus
OH6360 Busch Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229Screens at the ContinentTriState
OH3773 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026Movies 11 @ MillrunTriState
OH500 Rivers Edge Drive, Milford, OH 45150Milford 16 Cinemark
OH195 Mall Woods Dr, West Carrollton, OH 45449Dayton South 16 + XDCinemark
OH6001 Canal Road, Valley View OH 44125Cinemark At Valley View and XD Cinemark
OK150 East Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104HARKINS BRICKTOWN 16Harkins
OR3200 SW Hocken Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005Century 16 Cedar HillsCinemark
PA180 Mill Road, Oaks, PA 19456REGAL OAKS STADIUM 24Regal
PA3501 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111REGAL GREAT ESCAPE HARRISBURG MALLRegal
PA2100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Robinson, PA 15205Cinemark Robinson Township and XD Cinemark
RI622 George Washington Hwy. Lincoln Mall, Lincoln, RI 02865CINEMAWORLD LINCOLNIndependent
TN7051 Malco Crossing, Memphis, TN 38115MALCO MAJESTIC 20 THEATREMalco
TX7201 N Central Expressway,Plano, TX  75025Cinemark Legacy and XDCinemark
TX11819 Webb Chapel,Dallas, TX  75234Cinemark 17 and IMAXCinemark
TX8505 Walton Blvd, Irving, TX 75063REGAL MACARTHUR MARKETPLACE 16Regal
TX2661 Midway Rd , Carrollton, TX 75006FUNMOVIE GRILLIndependent
TX1450 Plaza Place, Southlake, TX 76092HARKINS SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQ. 14Harkins
TX15436 F M 1825, Pflugerville, TX 78660Tinseltown 20 + XDCinemark
TX8401 Gateway West, El Paso TX 79925Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD Cinemark
TX12920 Northwest Freeway, Houston TX 77040Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD Cinemark
TX1030 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, TX 77449Cinemark 19 and XDCinemark
TX2601 Brazos Blvd, Euless, TX 76039Cinépolis Euless Cinepolis
TX5063 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229Cinemark Movies 16 Cinemark
UT3761 W. Parkway Plaza Dr., South Jordan, UT 84095Megaplex Theatres South JordanIndependent
VA6201 Multiplex Dr, Centreville, VA 20121Centreville 12Cinemark
VA11900 Palace Way, Fairfax VA 22030Cinemark Fairfax Corner and XD Cinemark
VA45980 Regal Plaza, Sterling, VA 20165REGAL COUNTRYSIDE STADIUM 20Regal
VA10091 Jeb Stuart Parkway, Glen Allen, VA 23059REGAL VIRGINIA CENTER STADIUM 20Regal
WA700 Bellevue Way NE, Lincoln Square,Bellevue, WA 98004Lincoln Square CinemasCinemark
WI5200 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151Marcus Ridge CinemaMarcus
WI6091 McKee Rd., Fitchburg, WI 53719NEW VISION FITCHBURG 18 IMAXNew Vision
