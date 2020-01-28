Aswathama Movie USA Theaters List

State
Address
Theater Name
Circuit
|AL
|70 The Bridge Street, Huntsville AL 35806
|Cinemark Monaco and XD
|Cinemark
|AR
|2200 Bellview, Rogers, AR 72758
|MALCO PINNACLE HILLS CINEMA
|Malco
|AZ
|3420 East Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
|HARKINS NORTH VALLEY 16
|Harkins
|AZ
|5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
|HARKINS ARIZONA MILLS AND IMAX
|Harkins
|AZ
|5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson, AZ 85706
|HARKINS TUCSON SPECTRUM 18
|Harkins
|AZ
|3159 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226
|HARKINS CHANDLER FASHION 20
|Harkins
|AZ
|509 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
|HARKINS VALLEY ART
|Harkins
|AZ
|770 North Kolb, Tucson AZ 85710
|Century Gateway 12
|Cinemark
|CA
|1701 W. Katella Ave., Orange, CA 92867
|Orange Stadium Promenade 25
|Cinemark
|CA
|6081 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045
|Cinemark 18 and XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|600 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA 90703
|HARKINS CERRITOS 16
|Harkins
|CA
|3070 Chino Ave., Chino Hills, CA 91709
|HARKINS CHINO HILLS 18
|Harkins
|CA
|27481 San Bernardino Avenue, Redlands, CA 92374
|HARKINS MOUNTAIN GROVE
|Harkins
|CA
|10733 Westview Parkway, San Diego, CA 92126
|Regal Edwards Mira Mesa 4DX, IMAX
|Regal
|CA
|261 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA 95630
|Folsom 14
|Cinemark
|CA
|32100 Union Landing, Union City, CA 94587
|Union City 25 + XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|1010 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas CA 95035
|Century 20 Great Mall and XD
|Cinemark
|CA
|200 Serra Way #37, Milpitas, CA 95035
|Serra Theatres
|Independent
|CA
|39160 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538
|Cinelounge
|Independent
|CA
|1433 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
|Towne 3 Cinemas
|Independent
|CO
|8300 E. Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80238
|HARKINS NORTHFIELD 18
|Harkins
|CT
|99 Redstone Rd, Manchester, CT 06040
|Buckland Hills 18 IMAX
|Cinemark
|CT
|1201 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460
|Cinemark Connecticut Post 14 + IMAX
|Cinemark
|CT
|920 Wolcott St, Waterbury, CT 06705
|Apple Cinemas Waterbury 10
|Apple Cinemas
|DE
|1200 Christiana Mall, Newark DE 19702
|Cinemark Christiana and XD
|Cinemark
|FL
|11778 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618
|Villagio Cinemas
|Independent
|FL
|4535 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32216
|Cinemark Tinseltown and XD
|Cinemark
|FL
|15601 Sheridan Street, Davie, FL 33331
|Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD
|Cinemark
|FL
|5150 International Drive, Orlando FL 32819
|Cinemark Orlando and XD
|Cinemark
|GA
|10743 Alpharetta Hwy Roswell, GA 30076
|Digimax Theatres
|Independent
|GA
|9700 Medlock Bridge Road Ste 170, Johns Creek, GA 30097
|REGAL MEDLOCK CROSSING STADIUM 18
|Regal
|GA
|5920 Roswell Rd Unit C-103, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
|The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
|Independent
|IA
|200 NE Westgate Dr., Waukee, IA 50263
|Palms Theatres & IMAX
|Independent
|IL
|21600 W. Field Parkway, Deer Park IL 60010
|Century 16 Deer Park
|Cinemark
|IL
|6500 Rte 53, Woodridge, IL 60517
|Cinemark 16 + IMAX
|Cinemark
|IL
|9180 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714
|MovieMax Cinemas
|Independent
|IL
|1124 Edgewater Drive N., Pekin, IL 61554
|NEW VISION SHOWPLACE 14 PEKIN
|New Vision
|IL
|1111 Wylie Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701
|Bloomington Galaxy 14 Cine + IMAX
|Marcus
|IN
|3898 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 46254
|Georgetown 14 Cinemas
|Independent
|IN
|1848 E Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis IN 46227
|Cinemark Movies 8
|Cinemark
|KS
|8601 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223
|B&B Theatres Overland Park 16
|Independent
|MA
|168 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge, MA 02138
|Apple Cinemas
|Apple Cinemas
|MA
|591 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01752
|REGAL SOLOMON POND STADIUM 15
|Regal
|MD
|7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD 21076
|Egyptian 24 + XD
|Cinemark
|MD
|629 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
|Cinepolis Luxury Cinema Gaithersburg
|Cinepolis
|MI
|44425 West 12 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48377
|EMAGINE NOVI
|Emagine
|MI
|200 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
|EMAGINE ROCHESTER HILLS
|Emagine
|MN
|3400 Vicksburg Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55447
|Mann Plymouth Grand 15
|Mann
|MN
|13692 Rogers Drive, Rogers, MN 55374
|EMAGINE ROGERS THEATRE
|Emagine
|MN
|20653 Keokuk Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044
|EMAGINE LAKEVILLE
|Emagine
|MO
|450 THF Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63005
|Marcus Wehrenberg Chesterfield Galaxy 14
|Marcus
|MO
|1830 S. First Capitol Dr., Saint Charles, MO 63303
|Marcus Wehrenberg St. Charles Stadium 18
|Marcus
|NC
|1140 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC 27519
|Frank Theatres Cine Bowl
|Frank Theatres
|NC
|4840 Grove Barton Road, Raleigh, NC 27613
|Cinemark Raleigh Grande
|Cinemark
|NC
|9110 Kings Parade Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
|Ayrsley Grand Cinemas
|ITBS
|NC
|9508 Northeast Court, Matthews, NC 28105
|Cinemark Movies 10
|Cinemark
|NC
|1305 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
|RED CINEMAS
|Independent
|NE
|304 N 174TH ST, Omaha, NE 68118
|Village Pointe Cinemas 16
|Marcus
|NH
|15 Mall Road, Salem NH 03079
|Cinemark Rockingham Park and XD
|Cinemark
|NJ
|2399 Route 1 South, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
|REGAL COMMERCE CENTER STADIUM
|Regal
|NJ
|1000 Corporate Court, South Plainfield, NJ 07080
|REGAL HADLEY THEATRE STADIUM
|Regal
|NJ
|1655 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820-2822
|BIG Cinemas Movie City 8
|Independent
|NJ
|3165 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054
|CINÉPOLIS PARSIPPANY
|Cinepolis
|NV
|3680 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169
|Galaxy Boulevard Mall
|Galaxy
|NY
|2291 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624
|Cinemark Tinseltown USA and IMAX
|Cinemark
|NY
|20 Michael Avenue, Farmingdale, NY 11735
|Regal UA Farmingdale & IMAX
|Regal
|NY
|115 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, NY 11021
|Great Neck Cinemas at The Squire
|Independent
|OH
|200 Hutchinson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235
|Marcus Crosswoods Cinema
|Marcus
|OH
|6360 Busch Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229
|Screens at the Continent
|TriState
|OH
|3773 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026
|Movies 11 @ Millrun
|TriState
|OH
|500 Rivers Edge Drive, Milford, OH 45150
|Milford 16
|Cinemark
|OH
|195 Mall Woods Dr, West Carrollton, OH 45449
|Dayton South 16 + XD
|Cinemark
|OH
|6001 Canal Road, Valley View OH 44125
|Cinemark At Valley View and XD
|Cinemark
|OK
|150 East Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73104
|HARKINS BRICKTOWN 16
|Harkins
|OR
|3200 SW Hocken Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
|Century 16 Cedar Hills
|Cinemark
|PA
|180 Mill Road, Oaks, PA 19456
|REGAL OAKS STADIUM 24
|Regal
|PA
|3501 Paxton Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111
|REGAL GREAT ESCAPE HARRISBURG MALL
|Regal
|PA
|2100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Robinson, PA 15205
|Cinemark Robinson Township and XD
|Cinemark
|RI
|622 George Washington Hwy. Lincoln Mall, Lincoln, RI 02865
|CINEMAWORLD LINCOLN
|Independent
|TN
|7051 Malco Crossing, Memphis, TN 38115
|MALCO MAJESTIC 20 THEATRE
|Malco
|TX
|7201 N Central Expressway,Plano, TX 75025
|Cinemark Legacy and XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|11819 Webb Chapel,Dallas, TX 75234
|Cinemark 17 and IMAX
|Cinemark
|TX
|8505 Walton Blvd, Irving, TX 75063
|REGAL MACARTHUR MARKETPLACE 16
|Regal
|TX
|2661 Midway Rd , Carrollton, TX 75006
|FUNMOVIE GRILL
|Independent
|TX
|1450 Plaza Place, Southlake, TX 76092
|HARKINS SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQ. 14
|Harkins
|TX
|15436 F M 1825, Pflugerville, TX 78660
|Tinseltown 20 + XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|8401 Gateway West, El Paso TX 79925
|Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|12920 Northwest Freeway, Houston TX 77040
|Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|1030 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, TX 77449
|Cinemark 19 and XD
|Cinemark
|TX
|2601 Brazos Blvd, Euless, TX 76039
|Cinépolis Euless
|Cinepolis
|TX
|5063 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229
|Cinemark Movies 16
|Cinemark
|UT
|3761 W. Parkway Plaza Dr., South Jordan, UT 84095
|Megaplex Theatres South Jordan
|Independent
|VA
|6201 Multiplex Dr, Centreville, VA 20121
|Centreville 12
|Cinemark
|VA
|11900 Palace Way, Fairfax VA 22030
|Cinemark Fairfax Corner and XD
|Cinemark
|VA
|45980 Regal Plaza, Sterling, VA 20165
|REGAL COUNTRYSIDE STADIUM 20
|Regal
|VA
|10091 Jeb Stuart Parkway, Glen Allen, VA 23059
|REGAL VIRGINIA CENTER STADIUM 20
|Regal
|WA
|700 Bellevue Way NE, Lincoln Square,Bellevue, WA 98004
|Lincoln Square Cinemas
|Cinemark
|WI
|5200 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, WI 53151
|Marcus Ridge Cinema
|Marcus
|WI
|6091 McKee Rd., Fitchburg, WI 53719
|NEW VISION FITCHBURG 18 IMAX
|New Vision
Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com