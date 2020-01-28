Venky plays a safe game with Naarappa

Top producer Suresh Babu acquired the remake rights of Tamil blockbuster film Asuran. Victory Venkatesh is playing the lead role in the film which is titled Naarappa. Srikanth Addala is on board as the director of the film and the shoot of Naarappa is happening in Anantapur district. Suresh Babu screened the Tamil version for several celebrities and Tollywood directors. Though he received different opinions, Suresh Babu decided to go with the original theme that had strong emotions.

Srikanth Addala has been asked to be loyal to the original (Asuran) without changing a single scene. Suresh Babu also decided to wrap up the film’s shoot in a strict budget of Rs 10-12 crores excluding Venky’s remuneration. Srikanth Addala will be sharing the profits and will not take any remuneration home before the film’s release. Naarappa is a safe bet for Venky and Suresh Babu considering the budget and the script. Suresh Babu will have to share the profits for V Creations who produced Asuran. Naarappa is slated for May release this year.