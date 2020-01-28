TS High Court directs CBI to file counter affidavit in Jagan’s illegal assets case

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) to file counter affidavit in various petitions filed by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy challenging the order of the Special CBI Court in dismissing his plea to grant exemption from personal appearance before it during the hearing of the cases registered against him. A single judge bench headed by Justice G Sridevi of the HC passed the orders while dealing with criminal appeal petitions filed by the AP CM . In his petition, Jagan told the high court that the order passed by the CBI Court was contrary to the established principles of criminal justice system. He also said that the CBI court had dismissed his plea to allow his advocate to represent him in the court during the hearing of the cases filed against him. He also said that the CBI court had ignored his plea that he was ready to appear before the court whenever the court thought it was mandatory for him to appear before It. He urged the court to quash the CBI court order and allow him to be represented by a special vakalat holder during the proceedings of the case. Later, the court has posted the matter to February 6 ,2020 for further hearing. The CM has filed a total of 11 petitions in the court seeking the same relief.





