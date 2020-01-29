Prashant Kishore vs Nitish Kumar – Will Prashant be expelled from party?

War between Janatadal United (JDU) vice-president Prashant Kishor and Bihar CM reached zenith as Nitish Kumar openly told today that, “if he (Prashant Kishore) wants to leave the party, it is ok”. He also made sort of sensational comment that Amit Shah asked Nitish to induct Prashant Kishor into their party. Prashant Kishore retaliated this and called Nitish a liar. This ongoing war between the president and vice president of the party is becoming a cause of concern for the party cadres and is keenly watched by political observers.

Prashant Kishore joined JDU in 2018:

Prashant Kishore is known to common people as political strategist who was instrumental in Modi’s success in Gujarat assembly elections, Congress success in Punjab elections in 2017, and YS Jagan’s success in AP assembly elections in 2019. He joined Nitish Kumar led JD-U in September 2018. He is given vice president post in the party and he is considered as the number two in the party by the people of Bihar. He has been one of the chief advisors for Nitish Kumar since then.

Prashant Kishore targetting BJP recently:

Even though Prashant kishor joined JDU party, he didn’t stop his primary job of political strategist. He signed deals with Mamta banarji in West Bengal and Arvind kejriwal in Delhi. As everyone knows, Mamta and kejriwal are bitter rivals of BJP, Prashant kishor also has been sketching political strategies targeting the mistakes of BJP. He attacked citizenship amendment act of BJP, even though the bill was supported by JD U, for which is vice president. He also condemned NRC.

Nitish Kumar responded on Prashant kishor tweets:

Prashant kishor has been tweeting against various decisions of BJP which is not at all going well with Nitish Kumar, his party is an ally of BJP. Nitish Kumar responded that, Prashant kishor has been supporting various political parties as part of his job, but as he is in JDU now, he needs to voice as per the party stand. Nitish Kumar also added that, if Prashant kishor wants to leave the party, it is ok.

Prashant kishor calls Nitish Kumar a liar:

But while responding on Prashant kishor tweets, Nitish Kumar said that it is because of Amit Shah, Prashant kishor was inducted into JDU party. Obviously this statement irked Prashant kishor. He retaliated this statement in a tweet, “.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?”

Will Prashant Kishore be expelled from the party?

As of now the war between Nitish Kumar and Prashant kishor seems to be on the top gear. Whether it will lead to the expulsion of Prashant kishor from the party, or Prashant kishor continues in the party as usual after his deal with Arvind kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee is yet to be known.

We will have to wait and see.