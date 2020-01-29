Rajnikanth condemns rumours of getting injured

Superstar Rajinikanth condemns the rumours of getting injured and cancelling the shooting of Man versus wild. Details as below.

It is known news that, Rajnikant is shooting for adventurer Bear Grylls’s survival show ‘Man vs Wild’. He is the second Indian personality to be featured on the Discovery Channel programme after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the show last year in August. However, many media channels started reporting today that Rajinikanth had to cancel the shooting of this show because of the injuries suffered by Rajnikanth during this shooting. The reports made Rajini fans worry about his well being.

But Rajnikanth spoke to media at Chennai Airport and said, ” I have finished the shooting of an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’. I have not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that’s it. I am alright. ” With this statement, Rajini fans got relieved. But there were some other issues with this episode as there were some cases filed alleging that the shooting being carried out without adequate permissions.