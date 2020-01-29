Did Jagan Circar hide parts of GN Rao Panel report?

There are fresh indications that the full report of GN Rao Experts Committee was totally against making Vizag as the seat of administration for Andhra Pradesh. The Jaganmohan Reddy government is being accused of hiding the crucial part of GN Rao report which says that Visakhapatnam is not suitable as an administrator or executive capital city. Because the city is already facing lots of air and industrial pollution from massive industries like the steel plant, port, oil spills, etc.

The Experts Panel hidden report has also talked about the lack of enough lands in both government and private hands for Capital construction in Vizag. Moreover, there is the problem of Coastal Regulatory Zone violations. Also, coastal erosion is another serious threat if the government functioning is concentrated very closer to the coast.

This has triggered questions whether the crucial portions of the Experts Panel report were not released to the public. Even now, they may be kept secret. Maybe, this was the reason for ordering another report from Boston Consultants. Ministers are talking about just the decentralisation point mentioned in the GN Rao report to support their CM’s 3 Capitals plan.