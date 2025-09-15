x
Home > Movie News

Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse

Published on September 15, 2025 by swathy

Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s nephew Maadhav, son of actor Raghu, is debuting with a rural actioner Maaremma. The makers have released a terrific glimpse, on the occasion of Maadhav’s birthday. The young actor’s screen presence and his looks perfectly match for an on-screen big star.

In the glimpse, we see him walking out on to a Kabaddi field, in a rugged avatar. His running style and swag are highly engrossing. Maadhav looks terrific and has all the qualities made his uncle Ravi Teja, a huge favorite of masses. Currently, the movie shoot is going on at a rapid pace.

Manchala Nagaraj is directing the film while Mayur Reddy Bandaru is producing it. The makers are promises a highly engaging tale of a ruftain on big screens that would introduce a new kid on the block in the perfect manner. More details to be announced soon.

