Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s nephew Maadhav, son of actor Raghu, is debuting with a rural actioner Maaremma. The makers have released a terrific glimpse, on the occasion of Maadhav’s birthday. The young actor’s screen presence and his looks perfectly match for an on-screen big star.

In the glimpse, we see him walking out on to a Kabaddi field, in a rugged avatar. His running style and swag are highly engrossing. Maadhav looks terrific and has all the qualities made his uncle Ravi Teja, a huge favorite of masses. Currently, the movie shoot is going on at a rapid pace.

Manchala Nagaraj is directing the film while Mayur Reddy Bandaru is producing it. The makers are promises a highly engaging tale of a ruftain on big screens that would introduce a new kid on the block in the perfect manner. More details to be announced soon.