x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked

Published on September 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
The Raja Saab: Rap song as Prabhas’ intro
image
Ideal Runtime for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked

Mythology and traditional values in Indian Cinema have been represented with great value. In the recent times, the trends have been evident in bringing such powerful tales of divine power vs evil darkness to the big screens across Indian Cinema. Promising a never-seen-before epic experience, Jatadhara is gearing up for delivering another mesmerising tale.

Sudheer Babu is playing the leading man role and his beast like physique, devotion to Lord Shiva as indicated in the posters has captured audiences interest in a big way. Also, Bollywod star Sonakshi Sinha is debuting in Telugu with the film, making it even more special.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The makers have announced that the movie is releasing on 7th November 2025 with Lord Shiva’s arrival on poster. The makers are stating that Jatadhara will be a cinematic celebration of Indian folk tales rooted in rich tradition and culture.

Next Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse Previous Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
else

TRENDING

image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
The Raja Saab: Rap song as Prabhas’ intro

Latest

image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
The Raja Saab: Rap song as Prabhas’ intro
image
Ideal Runtime for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Most Read

image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
Waqf Act : Supreme Court flags key provisions
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event