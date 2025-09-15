Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked

Mythology and traditional values in Indian Cinema have been represented with great value. In the recent times, the trends have been evident in bringing such powerful tales of divine power vs evil darkness to the big screens across Indian Cinema. Promising a never-seen-before epic experience, Jatadhara is gearing up for delivering another mesmerising tale.

Sudheer Babu is playing the leading man role and his beast like physique, devotion to Lord Shiva as indicated in the posters has captured audiences interest in a big way. Also, Bollywod star Sonakshi Sinha is debuting in Telugu with the film, making it even more special.

Produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, the movie is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The makers have announced that the movie is releasing on 7th November 2025 with Lord Shiva’s arrival on poster. The makers are stating that Jatadhara will be a cinematic celebration of Indian folk tales rooted in rich tradition and culture.