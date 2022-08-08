Madhav’s video clip is being tested, says Sajjala

The YSR Congress general secretary and state government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the technical aspects of the alleged nude video of MP Gorantla Madhav is being tested technically.

Sajjala said that the MP had denied it as his video and alleged that it was morphed by the TDP leaders. He further said that the MP had named the people behind the morphing and promised to take legal action.

He said that no woman had complained against the MP, if the government had to take any action. “It was a private act of the MP, where the woman too did not raise any complaint. It was recorded by a third person. All this has to be cleared,” Sajjala said.

However, he said that the party would take fitting action if the video is proved genuine and not morphed. He also said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would not tolerate such acts by the party leaders, particularly the elected representatives.

Sajjala ridiculed the TDP leaders demand for action against the MP without proving the genuineness of the video. He referred to the video and audio clip of note for vote case in which TDP leaders and their cash bags were found in the video, while Chandrababu Naidu’s voice was heard in the audio clip.

Sajjala wondered why the TDP leaders have not tested these video and audio clips of this vote for note case, which resulted in Chandrababu Naidu leaving Hyderabad and coming to Vijayawada in the midnight.

Let the TDP leaders allow that video and audio clip be tested and the result is made public, before making a fake campaign against the YSR Congress MP.