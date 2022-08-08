New Parliament to have 888 members

The new parliament building will have a total of 888 members, in both the houses. The present strength is 788 with 543 members from Lok Sabha and 245 members in Rajya Sabha.

The new parliament house is getting ready and will come into operation mostly by November 2022, according to the Central government.

Though the revision of Lok Sabha constituencies is scheduled to take place after the 2026 census, the government is planning to increase the number during the delimitation.

The delimitation of the Assembly seats in the two Telugu states is also expected to take place only after the 2026 census.

Referring to this, YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy told the Central government not to take population as the basis for the increase of the Parliament and Assembly seats in any state. He said the population criteria would deprive the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, which have successfully implemented the population control programme in the past.

Vijayasai Reddy wanted the government to take the total area of the state, forests, and socio-economic issues, to consider the increase of the Parliament and Assembly seats. He said that Andhra Pradesh would have only five Parliament seats, taking the present number of 25 to 30.

The AP Reorganisation Act 2014 had proposed an increase of the Assembly seats in the two Telugu States. The Act had proposed an increase of 50 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 34 seats in Telangana.

The YSR Congress MP wanted the Central government to consider all these aspects before creating the delimitation commission in the country. He also wanted the Central government to consider the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 before increasing the Assembly seats in the two Telugu states.