Bimbisara Distributors are now on Cloud Nine

Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara has created a storm at the box office and is seeing great occupancies everywhere. The film had an excellent opening day and received positive reviews. It continued the same momentum on Day 2 and Day 3 as well.

The 3 days share of Bimbisara now stands at 15.9C share in AP and TS and the movie has achieved breakeven in just 3 days. All the distributors have entered into the profit zone, as the rights for the film were bought for 13 cr. The movie is generating profits to distributors in all the territories and is running to packed houses in most centers.

Sharing the incredible love and happiness Distributors held a happiness success meet where all of the major distributors and team members gathered to share their delight. After back to back failures at the box office, the distributors are ecstatic with Bimbisara’s massive success. It appears that this Bimbisara reign will continue this week.

Debutant Mallidi Vasisht has directed the film that also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyukhta Menon, and Vivan Bhatena in key roles. Kalyan Ram’s own banner NTR Arts has bankrolled this project with Hari Krishna.K producing it with MM Keeravani lending the tunes.