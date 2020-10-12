Mahesh and Trivikram film advanced?

Superstar Mahesh Babu signed Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the direction of Parasuram. The schedules are currently planned and a 45-day long schedule has to commence in USA. The movie unit returned back recently after completing the locations hunt. In this while, Trivikram narrated a script to Mahesh and the top actor gave his nod. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Trivikram is in plans to start the project from January 2021 after Sankranthi.

The entire script work is completed and Trivikram promised Mahesh that he would complete the film in quick schedules and release it by August. Mahesh is in plans to push the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and start Trivikram’s project. Trivikram has to convince NTR as the project is already announced. NTR is occupied for the next six months and Trivikram feels that Mahesh’s project would fit well in the gap. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce this film in association with GMB Entertainment. More details awaited.