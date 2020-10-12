Naga Shaurya occupied for the next three years

Young actor Naga Shaurya turned out to be the first consideration for medium-range movies. The actor did a decent bunch of films and he turned a signing spree in the recent months. As per his line up, Naga Shaurya is occupied for the next three years. The actor is busy with a sports drama currently. He resumed the shoot of Sowjanya’s movie recently. Couple of other projects are locked and the makers are waiting for the arrival of Naga Shaurya.

Naga Shaurya signed a new film in the direction of Ala Ela fame Anish Krishna. The film will be launched officially for Dasara and the shoot commences next year. A new actress is finalized as the leading lady. Mahati Swara Sagar composes the tunes and background score. Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations will bankroll the project. An official announcement will be made soon.