Fix ISO standard meters on agri current connections: CM Jagan

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy says the fixing of meters on farm pumpsets will help in in ensuring quality, interrupted power supply to the farmers. It is possible as meters will help get supply feedback every 15 minutes. The Chief Minister has asked the officials to fix high quality ISI standard meters so as to ensure better results.

Mr Jagan Reddy reviewed the power sector situation at the Tadepalli camp office. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and senior officials were present. CM asked them to create awareness among the people that the meters would not put a single rupee additional burden on the farmers. Moreover, it would be possible to make sure that 9 hours uninterrupted power supply could be given to the farmers to help in cultivation of their crops.

Mr Jagan Reddy asserted once again that the Government would directly deposit the entire current bill amounts into the accounts of the farmers bank accounts. From the farmers accounts, the amounts would be taken by the DISCOMs.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to clear all doubts and remove inhibitions among the people on the commitment of his Government.