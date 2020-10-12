Ram Charan on a rejection spree

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is not in a hurry as he has two big-budget projects lined up. Charan will join the sets of Acharya this month and he will complete his portions at the earliest. He will return back to the sets of RRR soon and is in plans to complete the shoot by the first half of 2021. While the other actors are busy signing back to back films, Charan is said to have rejected a bunch of films.

He was in talks with Vamshi Paidipally but Charan wasn’t convinced with the script of the film. Young director Venky Kudumula narrated a script and the top actor rejected it without any hesitation. A couple of other youngsters narrated scripts to Charan but the top actor was not excited. He will take his time and will find the best one as he is occupied till next year with RRR. Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri is holding talks but Gautam is yet to narrate the final draft to Charan.