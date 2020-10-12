Chandrababu betrayed Amaravati farmers: Sajjala

AP Government’s Public Affairs Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made a scathing reverse attack on the TDP in the wake of rising protests on the 300 days completion of Amaravati agitation. Sajjala asserted that it was Ex Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who betrayed and misled the Capital City area farmers but not the YCP Government. Chandrababu has no interest in the Amaravati stir which was why he is not taking part personally in the agitation.

Sajjala described Capital City stir as the sole media creation and high drama being enacted by the TDP. The protests were taking place only in the media. Publicity stunt was going on in the name of agitation. While in power, the benamis of Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have grabbed 4,000 acres lands. This was why CM Jaganmohan Reddy wrote a letter asking for the CBI probe. Why were Chandrababu and Lokesh not coming forward to face the CBI investigation.

Sajjala said that their Government had welcomed the CBI investigation into the derogatory social media posts. Similarly, Chandrababu and Lokesh should ask for a CBI probe into the insider trading allegations in Amaravati lands.