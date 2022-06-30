Mahesh Babu back from Vacation

Superstar Mahesh Babu took a break after the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor along with his family headed to Europe after completing the post-release promotions of the film. Mahesh and his family flew to USA in the mid of this month and he returned back to India this morning. Trivikram will meet Mahesh Babu in the first week of July to narrate the final draft of his next film. The shoot is expected to start in August and the makers are in plans to release the film in summer 2023.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. Mahesh suggested a few changes to the script during the Germany meeting with Trivikram. The top director is now working on the script and he will meet Mahesh very soon. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of this untitled film.