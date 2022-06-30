GA2 Pictures officially launched intriguing project Production No.8

GA 2 Pictures is on a roll, producing back-to-back blockbusters. The ambitious production studio consistently provides the audience with unique and entertaining stories that not only entertain but also make the audience think.

The Production House is now preparing to start another exciting content-driven drama on the big screen. The next project ‘Production No.8’ was officially launched today in Hyderabad with a formal pooja ceremony.

The film is presented by ace producer Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Madhuri. Bunny Vas, who has a knack for choosing blockbuster yet unique scripts, is now bringing this content-driven film in which the lone hero will be the plot.

Versatile actor Srikanth and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the leads in the film. The film is written by Nagendra Kaasi and directed by Teja Marni. Jagadish Cheekati is handling the cinematography while Shakti Kanth Karthik is scoring music for the intriguing project.

This interesting project also stars talented actors like talented actors Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajshekhar, Murali Sharma, Banarjee, Praveen, Pavan Tej Konidela.