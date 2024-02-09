x
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu called Swagger Babu

Published on February 9, 2024 by

Mahesh Babu called Swagger Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram released for Sankranthi and the film received mixed response. Mahesh Babu and his electrifying performance is the only saviour of Guntur Kaaram. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film’s director Trivikram is badly trolled once again for his work. Mahesh Babu is once again appreciated for his work. Some of them called him Swagger Babu after watching Guntur Kaaram on Netflix. Superstar fans are posting short video bytes of Mahesh Babu from the action episodes and the songs. He is lauded for his work, efforts and the slang.

Sree Leela and Thaman too got trolled after the Netflix release. Guntur Kaaram is said to be a family entertainer featuring Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Eswari Rao and Meenakshi Chaudhary in other important roles. Thaman’s music failed to make any impact and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Mahesh Babu is on a break for now and he is preparing for his next film.

