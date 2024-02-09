Mahesh Babu called Swagger Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram released for Sankranthi and the film received mixed response. Mahesh Babu and his electrifying performance is the only saviour of Guntur Kaaram. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film’s director Trivikram is badly trolled once again for his work. Mahesh Babu is once again appreciated for his work. Some of them called him Swagger Babu after watching Guntur Kaaram on Netflix. Superstar fans are posting short video bytes of Mahesh Babu from the action episodes and the songs. He is lauded for his work, efforts and the slang.

Sree Leela and Thaman too got trolled after the Netflix release. Guntur Kaaram is said to be a family entertainer featuring Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Eswari Rao and Meenakshi Chaudhary in other important roles. Thaman’s music failed to make any impact and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Mahesh Babu is on a break for now and he is preparing for his next film.