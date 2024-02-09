x
No new films for Ram Charan

Published on February 9, 2024

No new films for Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has to wrap up Game Changer that got delayed by months. The actor is waiting with patience to wrap up the shoot and move on to his next film. There are a lot of ongoing speculations that Ram Charan has signed his next film with a Bollywood director and the announcement is due. There is no truth in the news. Ram Charan will completely focus on Buchi Babu’s sports drama from April and the shooting formalities will be completed next year. Ram Charan also has to undergo physical transformation for the role.

Though he has been meeting various Bollywood directors and filmmakers, there is nothing solid happening. Ram Charan is yet to hear a draft from any Bollywood director for now. He is keen to take up his new film next year and things will be finalized by the end of this year. Buchi Babu’s sports drama is planned on a massive budget and Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the leading lady. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.

