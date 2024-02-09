Eagle Movie Review : Stylish Action Flick

Eagle Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Story:

In the dense Talakona forest, Sahadeva Varma runs a cotton mill, portrayed as a man of influence and mystery. His life takes a dramatic turn when a tenacious journalist stumbles upon Varma’s secret past as an assassin and uncovers a covert government scheme. Suspected by Indian National Security agencies of being in hiding for a decade, Varma also becomes the target of other factions seeking him out. The narrative then unfolds to reveal his history in Poland and chronicles his struggle against the trio of groups on his trail.

Analysis:

The movie begins by attempting to generate excitement around the character Raviteja, focusing on his secretive past. Instead of introducing the character through a series of dynamic scenes, the film’s director, Karthik, opts for a voice-over approach to elevate Raviteja’s mystique, a technique that unfortunately does not engage the audience for the first hour. As the story approaches the midpoint, a sophisticated action sequence marks the beginning of the film’s intense phase. Following the interval, another action-packed sequence maintains the momentum. The narrative continues with high-stakes action scenes leading up to a flashback featuring a younger Sahadeva Varma in Poland. Although the romantic subplot involving Kavya Thapar in Poland isn’t particularly compelling, it manages to be adequate. The climax has some emotional connection, and there are fans appealing elements highlighting Raviteja. Part-2 of Eagle also implied.

Director Karthik adopts a segmented, chapter-based storytelling approach to stand out, though this technique ultimately falls short of expectations. His background in cinematography does lend a visually appealing quality to the film, with several scenes achieving a high level of excellence that impresses viewers. However, the dialogue, penned by Manibabu Karanam, leaves room for improvement. On a positive note, the music and sound design by Davzand, also known as David Sandeep, are commendable.

The production company People Media Factory deserves praise for the lavish expenditure showcased on screen.

The character of Sahadeva marks a unique departure for the “Mass Maharaja” Raviteja, and he delivers a stellar performance. Kavya Thapar, in a more constrained role, performs adequately. Navadeep enjoys a significant part in the film. Anupama, portraying the lead investigative journalist, receives ample screen presence. The rest of the cast also put forth decent performances.

Positives:

High budget stylish action episodes

RaviTeja in a different character

Good Technical values

Negatives:

The first half is not up to the mark.

Sliced and bit confusing Narration.

Verdict:

“EAGLE” distinguishes itself as a solid action movie within the Telugu film industry. It features 4-5 excellently crafted action sequences that display style and finesse. However, the film’s first half might not meet expectations. Even with its shortcomings, this high-quality action movie merits recognition and support. It’s a great choice for fans of Raviteja and a decent option for general audiences.

Director : Karthik Gattamneni

Music : Davzand

Cinematography: Karthik Gattamneni

Kamil Plocki

Karm Chawla

Producers: People Media Factory