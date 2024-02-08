x
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Eagle US Premieres Today

Published on February 9, 2024 by ramakrishna

Ravi Teja’s Eagle US Premieres Today

The US Premieres of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Eagle which is produced by Star Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory are going to happen in a few hours from now.

The film stars Ravi Teja in the titular role with Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar playing the female lead. The movie will showcase Ravi Teja in a completely new avatar and will have him do some extraordinary and Stylish Action.

Directed by Karthik Gattamaneni, the movie boasts of high technical values like Extraordinary Production Design, Superb Cinematography, and Captivating Background Score and will transport us into the World of Eagle. The Technical Finesse will be nothing short of a Hollywood Action film experience and will take the standards of Telugu Film Industry to the next level.

The film will also deliver a very important message that is relevant to the population across the globe.

Eagle has created a humungous buzz with aggressive promotions and appealing promotional content. The Release Trailer that is out the other day got extraordinary response.

People Cinemas is distributing the film in the United States. This is going to be the biggest release for Ravi Teja. The US Premieres are priced at very affordable theater prices.

Watch this Stylish Action Extravangza this weekend in theaters near you.

CLICK HERE!! for USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

