x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Code Name Is Eagle: Karthik Ghattamaneni

Published on February 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Chennai Event
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch

Ravi Teja’s Code Name Is Eagle: Karthik Ghattamaneni

Karthik Ghattamaneni who impressed with his maiden directorial venture Surya Vs Surya has directed Ravi Teja in his second movie Eagle which is arriving in cinemas tomorrow.

The director says Eagle is a larger-than-life entertainer. “The character Eagle’s fight is for a good cause. He fights for society and there’s destruction in his approach. He will be seen as a cotton farmer. The story is relevant to us. Eagle is an action drama entertainer in the likes of Rambo and Terminator.”

Karthik reveals that the secondary cast is very important to the story. “We have explored the style of the protagonist through those characters. We tried styles like Virumandi, Rashomon, and Vikram. If the whole concept is told in advance, the excitement is lost. If you watch the trailer after watching the movie, you will understand that the concept is clearly disclosed in the trailer itself.”

The director unveils the reason for naming the movie Eagle. “An eagle can see a rabbit below even if it is four kilometers high. In the movie Eagle, the hero has that eye power. Also, the code name of Ravi Teja’s character in the movie is Eagle. We tried to give this name in Hindi as well. There is a movie with the same name. So, we are releasing it in Hindi with the title of Sahdev Varma which is the character name of the hero.”

Karthik Varma also expressed his contentment with the support of the producers of People Media Factory.

Next Ravi Teja’s Eagle US Premieres Today Previous Lokesh will sound ‘Sankharavam’ bugle from Feb 11, says Atchen Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

Latest

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Chennai Event
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch

Most Read

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree