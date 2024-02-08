Ravi Teja’s Code Name Is Eagle: Karthik Ghattamaneni

Karthik Ghattamaneni who impressed with his maiden directorial venture Surya Vs Surya has directed Ravi Teja in his second movie Eagle which is arriving in cinemas tomorrow.

The director says Eagle is a larger-than-life entertainer. “The character Eagle’s fight is for a good cause. He fights for society and there’s destruction in his approach. He will be seen as a cotton farmer. The story is relevant to us. Eagle is an action drama entertainer in the likes of Rambo and Terminator.”

Karthik reveals that the secondary cast is very important to the story. “We have explored the style of the protagonist through those characters. We tried styles like Virumandi, Rashomon, and Vikram. If the whole concept is told in advance, the excitement is lost. If you watch the trailer after watching the movie, you will understand that the concept is clearly disclosed in the trailer itself.”

The director unveils the reason for naming the movie Eagle. “An eagle can see a rabbit below even if it is four kilometers high. In the movie Eagle, the hero has that eye power. Also, the code name of Ravi Teja’s character in the movie is Eagle. We tried to give this name in Hindi as well. There is a movie with the same name. So, we are releasing it in Hindi with the title of Sahdev Varma which is the character name of the hero.”

Karthik Varma also expressed his contentment with the support of the producers of People Media Factory.