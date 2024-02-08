Lokesh will sound ‘Sankharavam’ bugle from Feb 11, says Atchen Naidu

TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Thursday announced that his party national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, will again reach the people at the grassroots from February 11.

Though the Yuva Galam pada yatra of Lokesh was successfully completed but Lokesh could not meet all those with whom he wished to interact due to the conspiracies hatched by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, resulting in TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, going to jail, Atchen Naidu told media persons at the party office here. “Now Lokesh is planning to freely mingle with people covering all the areas which he could not visit during his Yuva Galam pada yatra,” Atcheh Naidu said.

In the name of ‘Sankharavam’ (sound the bugle), the TDP national general secretary will address the people through public meetings and also move closer to the common man, he added. Lokesh will interact with all the people, including the TDP cadre, covering 120 Assembly segments in 40 days beginning February 11, Atchen Naidu stated.

Declaring that the ‘Ra Kadali Raa’ programme of the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, has concluded, he said that Chandrababu will soon join the public through road shows. Atchen Naidu said that both the Yuva Galam and ‘Rea Kadali Rea’ are a resounding success in thoroughly exposing the atrocious and destructive rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and creating awareness among the people.

With the fear of going to jail in the cases pending against him, Jagan has been falling at the feet of the seniors at the Centre for the past five years, the TDP State unit president said. With the apprehension that he has to go to jail if the corruption cases pending against him are reopened anytime, Jagan has always been feeling insecure and nervous, he remarked.

Terming Jagan, other YSRCP leaders and those who are managing the social media of that party as ‘fake fellows’, the TDP State president said that once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the coming government all of them will be taught a fitting lesson. Only the YSRCP persons can resort to circulate the morphed photos of Chandrababu in the social media, he observed.

Expressing happiness at the ‘Koyi Katti’ Seenu getting bail, Atchen Naidu said that this innocent Dalit youth, Srinivas, has fallen victim to the selfishness of Jagan, who was behind bars for five long years for no fault of his. The respect for the legal system has been doubled with the granting of bail to Srinivas, he maintained.

Atchen Naidu said that Mr Lokesh, through his ‘Sankharavam, will take to the people all the schemes to be implemented by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government which were announced by Chandrababu Naidu.