x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Lokesh will sound ‘Sankharavam’ bugle from Feb 11, says Atchen Naidu

Published on February 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Chennai Event
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch

Lokesh will sound ‘Sankharavam’ bugle from Feb 11, says Atchen Naidu

TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Thursday announced that his party national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, will again reach the people at the grassroots from February 11.

Though the Yuva Galam pada yatra of Lokesh was successfully completed but Lokesh could not meet all those with whom he wished to interact due to the conspiracies hatched by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, resulting in TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, going to jail, Atchen Naidu told media persons at the party office here. “Now Lokesh is planning to freely mingle with people covering all the areas which he could not visit during his Yuva Galam pada yatra,” Atcheh Naidu said.

In the name of ‘Sankharavam’ (sound the bugle), the TDP national general secretary will address the people through public meetings and also move closer to the common man, he added. Lokesh will interact with all the people, including the TDP cadre, covering 120 Assembly segments in 40 days beginning February 11, Atchen Naidu stated.

Declaring that the ‘Ra Kadali Raa’ programme of the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, has concluded, he said that Chandrababu will soon join the public through road shows. Atchen Naidu said that both the Yuva Galam and ‘Rea Kadali Rea’ are a resounding success in thoroughly exposing the atrocious and destructive rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and creating awareness among the people.

With the fear of going to jail in the cases pending against him, Jagan has been falling at the feet of the seniors at the Centre for the past five years, the TDP State unit president said. With the apprehension that he has to go to jail if the corruption cases pending against him are reopened anytime, Jagan has always been feeling insecure and nervous, he remarked.

Terming Jagan, other YSRCP leaders and those who are managing the social media of that party as ‘fake fellows’, the TDP State president said that once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the coming government all of them will be taught a fitting lesson. Only the YSRCP persons can resort to circulate the morphed photos of Chandrababu in the social media, he observed.

Expressing happiness at the ‘Koyi Katti’ Seenu getting bail, Atchen Naidu said that this innocent Dalit youth, Srinivas, has fallen victim to the selfishness of Jagan, who was behind bars for five long years for no fault of his. The respect for the legal system has been doubled with the granting of bail to Srinivas, he maintained.

Atchen Naidu said that Mr Lokesh, through his ‘Sankharavam, will take to the people all the schemes to be implemented by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government which were announced by Chandrababu Naidu.

Next Ravi Teja’s Code Name Is Eagle: Karthik Ghattamaneni Previous Only Jagan could get Assembly adjourned House for the sake of film, saysTDP
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

Latest

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Chennai Event
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch

Most Read

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree