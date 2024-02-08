x
Only Jagan could get Assembly adjourned House for the sake of film, saysTDP

Published on February 8, 2024 by

Only Jagan could get Assembly adjourned House for the sake of film, saysTDP

Only Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, could manage to get the Assembly adjourned for the sake of the film ‘Yatra-2’, said the TDP MLAs here on Thursday.

The TDP MLAs, under the leadership of their State party president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, boycotted the Assembly session on the concluding day on Thursday in protest against adjourning the House just for the sake of a film. They also burnt the GOs on the Assembly precincts brought in for the past five years.

Later, talking to media persons the TDP MLAs said the State is rid of the curse on Thursday that has been haunting the State in the shape of the YSRCP for the past five years. “The anti-people rule which the YSRCP continued at will for five years has come to an end,” the TDP MLAs said. Stating that the Assembly session that was supposed to begin at 9 am is adjourned due to lack of quorum, sheerely for the sake of the ‘Yatra-2’ film, they felt that only a person like Jagan can do such things.

The YSRCP Government made a mockery of the concluding and last session of the Assembly besides the whole process of presenting the budgetary proposals, the TDP MLAs remarked. “We strongly protest against the attitude of the ruling dispensation for adjourning the House simply for the sake of a film and not reassembling till 11 am,” they stated.

The TDP MLAs set fire to the copies of the GOs including the GO No 2430 imposing certain restrictions on the freedom of the media, GO No 98 repealing the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka and Chandranna Bheema schemes and the GO No 96 revoking the loan waiver scheme introduced by the TDP government.

The TDP MLAs felt that for Jagan and the other YSRCP MLAs, films are more important than the problems being faced by the people. “We are now happy that we are bidding goodbye to this Assembly which always followed anti-people policies,” the TDP MLAs remarked.

