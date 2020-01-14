Mahesh remuneration for SLN – Never before…

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent offering Sarileru Neekevvaru is doing well all over. This Anil Ravipudi directorial presented Mahesh as an Army Major and the actor returned to mass genre after a while with this project. The actor is said to have taken the non-theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru as his remuneration for the film. The non-theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched Rs 49 crores which made Mahesh Babu emerge as the highest-paid actor of Telugu cinema till date.

Mahesh took home Rs 20 crores for Maharshi and for Sarileru Neekevvaru, he got more than the double he charged for Maharshi. Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru and he is partying along with the team. He is also busy with the post-release promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He would fly for a long holiday next week and will start working for Vamshi Paidipally’s film from May.