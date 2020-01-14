Naidu burns 3 Capitals reports in Bhogi bonfires

Amaravati agitation protests began from early morning hours today. Agitators burnt pro-Capital shifting reports given by GN Rao Committee and Boston Consultancy Group in the Bhogi bonfires everywhere. Ex Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu burnt copies of these reports in the bonfire at Benz Circle in Vijayawada city. The farmers and JAC Committee leaders also took part in the festival-cum-protest event. The TDP and JAC leaders were surprised by the big turnout of Amaravati sympathisers. Many people donated jewellery and cash for the cause of taking forward Amaravati agitation. The agitators also burnt the orders issued by the government setting up the High Power Committee of Ministers and Bureaucrats.

Already the Amaravati Agitation JAC has given a call to the people not to celebrate Sankranthi festival. The people were asked to express their protests against CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s unilateral and adamant decision to shift the Capital to Vizag. Interestingly, the police have not imposed any restrictions on the opposition activists. The High Court’s suo motu case against police atrocities has made the police take a back step eventually. The JAC leaders are giving appeals to people to continue their agitations till Jagan Circar withdraws its 3 Capitals plans.