Nandamuri multi-starrer on Cards

Family multi-starrers are always a feast for Tollywood audience. Nandamuri youngsters NTR and Kalyanram have been in plans to team up for a film for some time, but the project got delayed. Pawan Sadineni narrated an interesting script in the past but it never materialized. Kalyanram is currently busy promoting his next film Entha Manchivaadavuraa which is hitting the screens tomorrow. During the film’s promotions, the actor was asked about him teaming up with Tarak.

Kalyanram said that the project is very much on and they are yet to get the right script. He said that Tarak too is eagerly waiting for the script to team up with him. Nandamuri brothers share a close bonding with each other. Kalyanram sounds extremely confident about Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Satish Vegesna is the director and Mehreen is the leading lady.