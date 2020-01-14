Arranged and love marriage for Nithiin

Young actor Nithiin is on a roll and he is busy with five back to back to back projects. There are several speculations about the wedding of the young actor from some time. The latest update is that Nithiin found his soulmate and it is an arranged-cum-love marriage. She is Shalini who post-graduated from the UK. The wedding is expected to take place this April. Nithiin and Shalini knew each other from the past four years. The wedding may take place on April 16th. Their parents are planning a destination wedding in Dubai. Nithiin recently wrapped up the shoot of Bheeshma and he is busy with Rang De.





