Mahesh Babu clarifies about his upcoming projects

Superstar Mahesh Babu is busy promoting his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru which is hitting the screens this Saturday. He interacted with the media personnel today and he spoke about his upcoming projects. The actor made it clear that he would take a break for two months after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Soon after this, he would start shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s next film from summer this year. Mahesh Babu clarified that the film is an out and out commercial entertainer and will have no message.

Mahesh even said that he met Prashanth Neel and discussed couple of interesting scripts. But I am yet to get to clarity on teaming up with him said Mahesh. He even said that he was awestruck with the energy of Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi and he wished to team up with him again. If Sarileru Neekevvaru lives up to the expectations, it is clear that Mahesh – Anil combo will repeat for sure.